Reviewing Box Inc. (BOX)’s and Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)’s results

Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX) and Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Box Inc. 18 3.98 N/A -0.95 0.00 Paycom Software Inc. 214 18.60 N/A 2.45 98.23

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Box Inc. and Paycom Software Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Box Inc. and Paycom Software Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Box Inc. 0.00% -439.4% -21% Paycom Software Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Box Inc. is 35.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.35. Competitively, Paycom Software Inc.’s 56.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.56 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Box Inc. is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival Paycom Software Inc. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Paycom Software Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Box Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Box Inc. and Paycom Software Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Box Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 Paycom Software Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Box Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 2.04% and an $18 consensus target price. Competitively Paycom Software Inc. has a consensus target price of $209, with potential downside of -1.65%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Box Inc. seems more appealing than Paycom Software Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 67.6% of Box Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 76.5% of Paycom Software Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.1% of Box Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.4% of Paycom Software Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Box Inc. -1.49% -5.54% -18.2% -18.8% -30.45% -2.01% Paycom Software Inc. 2.39% 6.06% 19.5% 65.4% 133.47% 96.61%

For the past year Box Inc. has -2.01% weaker performance while Paycom Software Inc. has 96.61% stronger performance.

Summary

Paycom Software Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Box Inc.

Box, Inc. provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage their enterprise content from anywhere. The companyÂ’s platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features. Box, Inc. offers its solution in 22 languages. It serves healthcare and life sciences, financial services, legal services, media and entertainment, retail, education, energy, and government industries primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as Box.net, Inc. and changed its name to Box, Inc. in November 2011. Box, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Paycom Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solution that is delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The companyÂ’s HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, E-Verify, and tax credit service applications; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking applications. Its HCM solution also provides payroll applications comprising payroll and tax management, Paycom Pay, expense management, garnishment management, and GL Concierge applications; and talent management applications that include employee self-service, compensation budgeting, performance management, executive dashboard, and Paycom learning applications. In addition, the companyÂ’s HCM solution offers HR management applications, which comprise document and task management, government and compliance, benefits administration/benefits to carrier, COBRA administration, personnel action forms, surveys, and affordable care act applications. Paycom Software, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.