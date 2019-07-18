Reviewing Box Inc. (BOX)’s and CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:Cayman Inc)’s results

Both Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX) and CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:Cayman Inc) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Box Inc. 20 3.92 N/A -0.96 0.00 CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 10 3.58 N/A 0.15 65.87

In table 1 we can see Box Inc. and CooTek (Cayman) Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX) and CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:Cayman Inc)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Box Inc. 0.00% -388% -23.7% CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Box Inc. are 0.9 and 0.9. Competitively, CooTek (Cayman) Inc. has 3.4 and 3.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. CooTek (Cayman) Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Box Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Box Inc. and CooTek (Cayman) Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Box Inc. 0 1 7 2.88 CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Box Inc.’s consensus price target is $25.11, while its potential upside is 48.58%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Box Inc. and CooTek (Cayman) Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 67.8% and 1.9%. Insiders owned roughly 2.8% of Box Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Box Inc. -2.93% -0.91% -19.12% 5.68% -28% 15.76% CooTek (Cayman) Inc. -5.36% -10.99% -14.16% 27.48% 0% 18.75%

For the past year Box Inc. was less bullish than CooTek (Cayman) Inc.

Summary

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. beats Box Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Box, Inc. provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage their enterprise content from anywhere. The companyÂ’s platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features. Box, Inc. offers its solution in 22 languages. It serves healthcare and life sciences, financial services, legal services, media and entertainment, retail, education, energy, and government industries primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as Box.net, Inc. and changed its name to Box, Inc. in November 2011. Box, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.