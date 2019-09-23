Reviewing Box Inc. (BOX)’s and Agilysys Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)’s results

Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX) and Agilysys Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Box Inc. 18 3.87 N/A -0.95 0.00 Agilysys Inc. 23 4.49 N/A -0.56 0.00

In table 1 we can see Box Inc. and Agilysys Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Box Inc. 0.00% -439.4% -21% Agilysys Inc. 0.00% -9.3% -6.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.35 beta means Box Inc.’s volatility is 35.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Agilysys Inc.’s beta is 0.31 which is 69.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Box Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Agilysys Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. Agilysys Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Box Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Box Inc. and Agilysys Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Box Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 Agilysys Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Box Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 4.83% and an $18 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Agilysys Inc. is $26, which is potential -5.63% downside. The data provided earlier shows that Box Inc. appears more favorable than Agilysys Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Box Inc. and Agilysys Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 67.6% and 78.3%. Box Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.9% of Agilysys Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Box Inc. -1.49% -5.54% -18.2% -18.8% -30.45% -2.01% Agilysys Inc. 4.61% 10.3% 29.86% 37.27% 51.89% 71.06%

For the past year Box Inc. has -2.01% weaker performance while Agilysys Inc. has 71.06% stronger performance.

Summary

Agilysys Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Box Inc.

Box, Inc. provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage their enterprise content from anywhere. The companyÂ’s platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features. Box, Inc. offers its solution in 22 languages. It serves healthcare and life sciences, financial services, legal services, media and entertainment, retail, education, energy, and government industries primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as Box.net, Inc. and changed its name to Box, Inc. in November 2011. Box, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Agilysys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, and Asia. It specializes in point-of-sale, property management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, and mobile and wireless solutions that are designed to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, increasing guest recruitment and wallet share, and enhance the overall guest experience. The company also offers support and maintenance of software and hardware products, and subscription services; and professional services. It serves various sectors, including gaming; hotels, resorts, and cruise; foodservice management; and restaurants, universities, stadia, and healthcare. The company was formerly known as Pioneer-Standard Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Agilysys, Inc. in 2003. Agilysys, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Alpharetta, Georgia.