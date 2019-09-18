Reviewing Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. (EPAY)’s and TSR Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI)’s results

We are contrasting Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. (NASDAQ:de, Inc) and TSR Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Business Software & Services companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. 45 4.25 N/A 0.32 130.31 TSR Inc. 5 0.11 N/A -0.30 0.00

Demonstrates Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. and TSR Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. and TSR Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. 0.00% 5% 2.7% TSR Inc. 0.00% -7.4% -4.5%

Volatility and Risk

Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc.’s current beta is 0.95 and it happens to be 5.00% less volatile than S&P 500. TSR Inc. on the other hand, has 1.2 beta which makes it 20.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Its competitor TSR Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is 2.5. TSR Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 98.61% of Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. shares and 12.4% of TSR Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.7% of Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc.’s shares. Competitively, TSR Inc. has 56.44% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. -3.24% -4.21% -14.73% -16.75% -21.3% -12.31% TSR Inc. 0% -7.55% -11.87% -24.39% -16.88% -2.58%

For the past year Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than TSR Inc.

Summary

Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors TSR Inc.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Digital Banking, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The companyÂ’s products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network that offers electronic payments and remittance delivery, online access to payment detail and reports, online payment approvals, electronic invoice delivery, and turnkey vendor enrollment and support; and digital banking solutions that provide payments, cash management, and online banking solutions to financial institutions. It also provides financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement; cloud-based legal spend management solutions, which integrate with claims management, and time and billing systems to automate legal invoice management processes; and cyber fraud and risk management solutions that monitor, replay, and analyze user behavior and payment transactions to flag and stop suspicious activity in real time. In addition, the company offers payment and document automation solutions to automate a range of business documents and supply chain processes, as well as related Web-based delivery and document archive; and healthcare solutions for patient registration, electronic signature, mobile document, and payments. Further, it provides consulting, project implementation, and training services; and sells printers, check papers, and magnetic ink character recognition toners. The company serves clients in banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries in North America, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

TSR, Inc. provides contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. It offers technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java application development, android and IOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, as well as provides business analysts. The company primarily serves vendor management companies, as well as customers in the financial services business. TSR, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.