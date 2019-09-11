Reviewing Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. (EPAY)’s and Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)’s results

Both Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. (NASDAQ:de, Inc) and Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) are Business Software & Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. 46 4.33 N/A 0.32 130.31 Guidewire Software Inc. 99 10.64 N/A 0.99 102.70

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. and Guidewire Software Inc. Guidewire Software Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. (NASDAQ:de, Inc) and Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. 0.00% 5% 2.7% Guidewire Software Inc. 0.00% 0.2% 0.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.95 beta means Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc.’s volatility is 5.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Guidewire Software Inc. has a 1.18 beta and it is 18.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Guidewire Software Inc. are 6.4 and 6.4 respectively. Guidewire Software Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. and Guidewire Software Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Guidewire Software Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Guidewire Software Inc. has a consensus target price of $132, with potential upside of 23.98%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 98.61% of Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Guidewire Software Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.7% of Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.12% are Guidewire Software Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. -3.24% -4.21% -14.73% -16.75% -21.3% -12.31% Guidewire Software Inc. 0.76% 0.89% -2.68% 19.32% 18.63% 27.23%

For the past year Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. had bearish trend while Guidewire Software Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Guidewire Software Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Digital Banking, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The companyÂ’s products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network that offers electronic payments and remittance delivery, online access to payment detail and reports, online payment approvals, electronic invoice delivery, and turnkey vendor enrollment and support; and digital banking solutions that provide payments, cash management, and online banking solutions to financial institutions. It also provides financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement; cloud-based legal spend management solutions, which integrate with claims management, and time and billing systems to automate legal invoice management processes; and cyber fraud and risk management solutions that monitor, replay, and analyze user behavior and payment transactions to flag and stop suspicious activity in real time. In addition, the company offers payment and document automation solutions to automate a range of business documents and supply chain processes, as well as related Web-based delivery and document archive; and healthcare solutions for patient registration, electronic signature, mobile document, and payments. Further, it provides consulting, project implementation, and training services; and sells printers, check papers, and magnetic ink character recognition toners. The company serves clients in banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries in North America, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Guidewire Software, Inc. provides software products for property and casualty insurers. It offers Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers. The companyÂ’s products include Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, an underwriting and policy administration application; Guidewire ClaimCenter, a lifecycle management application; Guidewire BillingCenter, manages billing, payment plans, agent commissions, and external payment systems; and Guidewire Underwriting Management, a cloud-based underwriting application. Its InsuranceSuite add-on applications consist of Guidewire Rating Management to manage the pricing of insurance products; Guidewire Reinsurance Management to use rules-based logic to execute reinsurance strategy through underwriting and claims processes; Guidewire Client Data Management to manage customer information; and Guidewire Product Content Management that provides software tools and standards-based line-of-business templates to introduce and modify insurance products. The company also provides data management and analytics products, such as Guidewire DataHub, a data store that unifies, standardizes, and stores data from insurerÂ’s systems and external sources; Guidewire InfoCenter that provides information for business intelligence, analysis, and enhanced decision making; Guidewire Live that aggregate data from internal and third-party sources, and analyze and visualize data; and Guidewire Predictive Analytics, a tool that allows insurers to make data-driven decisions. In addition, it offers Guidewire Digital Engagement Applications to provide digital experiences to customers, agents, vendors, and field personnel through their device of choice; and implementation and integration, maintenance support, and professional services, as well as Guidewire Production Services. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.