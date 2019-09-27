Reviewing Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX)’s and Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTR)’s results

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) and Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTR), both competing one another are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Scientific Corporation 42 2.36 1.39B 0.95 44.65 Nuvectra Corporation 2 0.00 17.28M -2.36 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Boston Scientific Corporation and Nuvectra Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Scientific Corporation 3,280,623,082.37% 19.7% 7.9% Nuvectra Corporation 1,025,154,247.75% -63.8% -36.8%

Volatility & Risk

Boston Scientific Corporation is 21.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.79. Nuvectra Corporation’s 39.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.61 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Boston Scientific Corporation is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Nuvectra Corporation is 6.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.1. Nuvectra Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Boston Scientific Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Boston Scientific Corporation and Nuvectra Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Scientific Corporation 0 0 4 3.00 Nuvectra Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Boston Scientific Corporation’s upside potential is 11.57% at a $47.25 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Nuvectra Corporation is $18, which is potential 1,340.00% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Nuvectra Corporation is looking more favorable than Boston Scientific Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 94.4% of Boston Scientific Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 76.7% of Nuvectra Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.3% of Boston Scientific Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, held 2.3% of Nuvectra Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boston Scientific Corporation -0.96% -1.03% 16.71% 13.47% 28.94% 20.15% Nuvectra Corporation -18.77% -31.83% -77.42% -85.05% -86.03% -87.03%

For the past year Boston Scientific Corporation has 20.15% stronger performance while Nuvectra Corporation has -87.03% weaker performance.

Summary

Boston Scientific Corporation beats on 10 of the 12 factors Nuvectra Corporation.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; other coronary therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems. It also provides stents, balloon catheters, wires, peripheral embolization devices, and vena cava filters used to treat peripheral arterial disease; and biliary stents, drainage catheters, and micro-puncture sets to treat, diagnose, and ease benign and malignant tumors. In addition, the company offers cardiac rhythm management devices, such as implantable cardioverter defibrillator systems to detect and treat abnormally fast heart rhythms; implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemaker systems used to treat heart failure; and medical technologies to diagnose and treat rate and rhythm disorders of the heart comprising steerable radio frequency ablation catheters, intracardiac ultrasound catheters, diagnostic catheters, delivery sheaths, and other accessories. Further, it provides products to diagnose and treat diseases of the pulmonary and gastrointestinal conditions; devices to diagnose, treat, and ease pulmonary disease systems within the airway and lungs; products to treat urinary stone disease and benign prostatic hyperplasia; mid-urethral sling products, sling and graft materials, pelvic floor reconstruction kits, and suturing devices; and spinal cord stimulator systems for the management of chronic pain. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

Nuvectra Corporation, a neuromodulation medical device company, develops and commercializes its neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets in Europe. The company offers Algovita spinal cord stimulation system that is used for the treatment of chronic pain of the trunk and limbs. It also provides neural interface systems, including microelectrode arrays, probes, and electrode instrumentation and accessories; and develops Virtis, a sacral nerve stimulation system for the treatment of chronic urinary retention and the symptoms of overactive bladder. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.