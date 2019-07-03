Reviewing Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX)’s and Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT)’s results

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) and Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT), both competing one another are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Scientific Corporation 38 5.97 N/A 1.24 29.92 Lianluo Smart Limited 1 33.74 N/A -0.39 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Boston Scientific Corporation and Lianluo Smart Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Scientific Corporation 0.00% 21.1% 8.5% Lianluo Smart Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Boston Scientific Corporation and Lianluo Smart Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Scientific Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Lianluo Smart Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Boston Scientific Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 6.18% and an $45.33 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Boston Scientific Corporation and Lianluo Smart Limited are owned by institutional investors at 93.4% and 0.74% respectively. Insiders owned 0.3% of Boston Scientific Corporation shares. Competitively, 75.1% are Lianluo Smart Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boston Scientific Corporation 1.01% -1.96% -6.39% -3.96% 24.15% 4.9% Lianluo Smart Limited 5.33% 7.48% 36.21% -9.49% -23.3% 39.39%

For the past year Boston Scientific Corporation was less bullish than Lianluo Smart Limited.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Boston Scientific Corporation beats Lianluo Smart Limited.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; other coronary therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems. It also provides stents, balloon catheters, wires, peripheral embolization devices, and vena cava filters used to treat peripheral arterial disease; and biliary stents, drainage catheters, and micro-puncture sets to treat, diagnose, and ease benign and malignant tumors. In addition, the company offers cardiac rhythm management devices, such as implantable cardioverter defibrillator systems to detect and treat abnormally fast heart rhythms; implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemaker systems used to treat heart failure; and medical technologies to diagnose and treat rate and rhythm disorders of the heart comprising steerable radio frequency ablation catheters, intracardiac ultrasound catheters, diagnostic catheters, delivery sheaths, and other accessories. Further, it provides products to diagnose and treat diseases of the pulmonary and gastrointestinal conditions; devices to diagnose, treat, and ease pulmonary disease systems within the airway and lungs; products to treat urinary stone disease and benign prostatic hyperplasia; mid-urethral sling products, sling and graft materials, pelvic floor reconstruction kits, and suturing devices; and spinal cord stimulator systems for the management of chronic pain. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

Lianluo Smart Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes medical products and medical components primarily in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers medical devices, including medical ventilators, general hospital products, medical compressors, and wireless medical products, as well as related supporting products; sleep respiratory products; and mobile medicines comprising Internet medical and sleep diagnostic products. It also distributes medical products designed and manufactured by other companies. The company sells its products primarily through distributors; and directly to hospital, physical examination centers, insurance companies, and governmental agency customers, as well as to individuals through its Website. The company was formerly known as Dehaier Medical Systems Limited and changed its name to Lianluo Smart Limited in November 2016. Lianluo Smart Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. As of August 19, 2016, Lianluo Smart Limited operates as a subsidiary of Hangzhou Liaison Interactive Information Technology Co., Ltd.