Reviewing Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX)’s and AxoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)’s results

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) and AxoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) are two firms in the Medical Appliances & Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Scientific Corporation 38 5.97 N/A 1.24 29.92 AxoGen Inc. 20 8.62 N/A -0.60 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Boston Scientific Corporation and AxoGen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) and AxoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Scientific Corporation 0.00% 21.1% 8.5% AxoGen Inc. 0.00% -17.9% -16.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.83 beta indicates that Boston Scientific Corporation is 17.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, AxoGen Inc. has beta of 0.21 which is 79.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Boston Scientific Corporation is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, AxoGen Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.8 while its Quick Ratio is 8. AxoGen Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Boston Scientific Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Boston Scientific Corporation and AxoGen Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Scientific Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 AxoGen Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Boston Scientific Corporation has a 6.36% upside potential and an average price target of $45.33. Competitively the consensus price target of AxoGen Inc. is $29.67, which is potential 49.17% upside. Based on the data given earlier, AxoGen Inc. is looking more favorable than Boston Scientific Corporation, analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Boston Scientific Corporation and AxoGen Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93.4% and 90.7% respectively. Insiders owned 0.3% of Boston Scientific Corporation shares. Competitively, AxoGen Inc. has 2.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boston Scientific Corporation 1.01% -1.96% -6.39% -3.96% 24.15% 4.9% AxoGen Inc. -0.13% 7.18% 29.59% -36.81% -48.16% 12.53%

For the past year Boston Scientific Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than AxoGen Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Boston Scientific Corporation beats AxoGen Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; other coronary therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems. It also provides stents, balloon catheters, wires, peripheral embolization devices, and vena cava filters used to treat peripheral arterial disease; and biliary stents, drainage catheters, and micro-puncture sets to treat, diagnose, and ease benign and malignant tumors. In addition, the company offers cardiac rhythm management devices, such as implantable cardioverter defibrillator systems to detect and treat abnormally fast heart rhythms; implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemaker systems used to treat heart failure; and medical technologies to diagnose and treat rate and rhythm disorders of the heart comprising steerable radio frequency ablation catheters, intracardiac ultrasound catheters, diagnostic catheters, delivery sheaths, and other accessories. Further, it provides products to diagnose and treat diseases of the pulmonary and gastrointestinal conditions; devices to diagnose, treat, and ease pulmonary disease systems within the airway and lungs; products to treat urinary stone disease and benign prostatic hyperplasia; mid-urethral sling products, sling and graft materials, pelvic floor reconstruction kits, and suturing devices; and spinal cord stimulator systems for the management of chronic pain. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

AxoGen, Inc. provides surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The companyÂ’s surgical nerve repair solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect injured peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments. Its solutions also comprise Avive Soft Tissue Membrane, a minimally processed human umbilical cord membrane that is used as a resorbable soft tissue covering to separate tissues and modulate inflammation in the surgical bed. In addition, the company offers AcroVal neurosensory and motor testing system, which consists of AcroGrip for use in hand grip strength measurement; AcroPinch for measuring pinch strength; and Pressure-Specified Sensory Device, a somatosensory evaluation and measurement device. Further, it provides AxoTouch two point discriminator, a tool that is used for measuring the innervation density of surface area of the skin. The company provides its products to hospitals, surgery centers, and military hospitals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and other European countries, and internationally. AxoGen, Inc. is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.