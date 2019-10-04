Reviewing Boston Properties Inc. (BXP)’s and Its Peers results

We are contrasting Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE:BXP) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are REIT – Office companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.4% of Boston Properties Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.72% of all REIT – Office’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Boston Properties Inc. has 0.15% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 1.00% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Boston Properties Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Properties Inc. 119,319,148.94% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 6.90% 7.16% 2.59%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Boston Properties Inc. and its competitors’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Properties Inc. 154.22M 129 41.60 Industry Average 49.83M 722.33M 101.73

Boston Properties Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Boston Properties Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Properties Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.30 1.38 2.46

$127.75 is the average price target of Boston Properties Inc., with a potential downside of -0.22%. The peers have a potential upside of 47.56%. The equities research analysts’ belief based on the data delivered earlier is that Boston Properties Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Boston Properties Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boston Properties Inc. 2.03% 2.98% -3.6% 1.91% 8.91% 18.13% Industry Average 2.39% 4.28% 3.13% 8.08% 14.45% 17.96%

For the past year Boston Properties Inc. was more bullish than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Boston Properties Inc. has a beta of 0.88 and its 12.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Boston Properties Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 0.81 which is 19.21% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Boston Properties Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Boston Properties Inc.’s peers beat Boston Properties Inc.