Reviewing Boston Properties Inc. (BXP)’s and City Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:CIO.PA)’s results

As REIT – Office companies, Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE:BXP) and City Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:CIO.PA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Boston Properties Inc.
|131
|7.37
|N/A
|3.20
|41.89
|City Office REIT Inc.
|24
|3.57
|N/A
|-0.46
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Boston Properties Inc. and City Office REIT Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Boston Properties Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|City Office REIT Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
In next table is delivered Boston Properties Inc. and City Office REIT Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Boston Properties Inc.
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
|City Office REIT Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Boston Properties Inc. has an average target price of $134.67, and a 1.95% upside potential.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Boston Properties Inc. and City Office REIT Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99% and 0% respectively. 0.2% are Boston Properties Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Boston Properties Inc.
|2.54%
|-2.31%
|0.13%
|7.75%
|9.35%
|18.96%
|City Office REIT Inc.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
Boston Properties Inc. beats on 6 of the 6 factors City Office REIT Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.