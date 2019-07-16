Reviewing Boston Properties Inc. (BXP)’s and City Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:CIO.PA)’s results

As REIT – Office companies, Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE:BXP) and City Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:CIO.PA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Properties Inc. 131 7.37 N/A 3.20 41.89 City Office REIT Inc. 24 3.57 N/A -0.46 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Boston Properties Inc. and City Office REIT Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Properties Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% City Office REIT Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Boston Properties Inc. and City Office REIT Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Properties Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 City Office REIT Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Boston Properties Inc. has an average target price of $134.67, and a 1.95% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Boston Properties Inc. and City Office REIT Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99% and 0% respectively. 0.2% are Boston Properties Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boston Properties Inc. 2.54% -2.31% 0.13% 7.75% 9.35% 18.96% City Office REIT Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Boston Properties Inc. beats on 6 of the 6 factors City Office REIT Inc.