Reviewing Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (BPFH)’s and TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)’s results

As Regional – Northeast Banks businesses, Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) and TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. 11 2.80 N/A 1.09 10.61 TrustCo Bank Corp NY 8 4.54 N/A 0.63 12.96

Table 1 highlights Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. and TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. TrustCo Bank Corp NY seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. and TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% 10.5% 0.9% TrustCo Bank Corp NY 0.00% 12.7% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. is 5.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.05. Competitively, TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s beta is 1.11 which is 11.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 95.3% of Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. shares and 66% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, TrustCo Bank Corp NY has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. -2.53% -4.63% 0.7% -1.45% -20.14% 9.18% TrustCo Bank Corp NY 1% 1.5% 2.02% 3.98% -10.5% 18.08%

For the past year Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. was less bullish than TrustCo Bank Corp NY.

Summary

TrustCo Bank Corp NY beats Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities. In addition, the company serves as the executor of estates and trustee of personal trusts; provides asset and wealth management, estate planning and related advice, and custodial services; and acts as trustee for various types of employee benefit plans, and corporate pension and profit sharing trusts. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 145 offices and 157 automatic teller machines in New York, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Florida. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Glenville, New York.