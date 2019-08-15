Reviewing Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (BPFH)’s and Its Competitors results

Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) is a company in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. has 95.3% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 46.71% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. has 0.6% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 5.24% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% 10.50% 0.90% Industry Average 14.78% 9.92% 0.99%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. N/A 11 10.61 Industry Average 42.25M 285.86M 23.43

Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower P/E ratio Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.33 1.14 2.72

The peers have a potential upside of 98.47%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. -2.53% -4.63% 0.7% -1.45% -20.14% 9.18% Industry Average 2.44% 3.00% 6.60% 10.24% 11.39% 14.99%

For the past year Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc.’s rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. has a beta of 1.05 and its 5.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 0.69 which is 30.63% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 6 of the 5 indicators compared to the company itself.