Reviewing Boston Omaha Corporation (BOMN)’s and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCXU)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCXU) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Omaha Corporation 24 14.02 N/A -0.51 0.00 Trinity Merger Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.10 102.88

Table 1 highlights Boston Omaha Corporation and Trinity Merger Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Boston Omaha Corporation and Trinity Merger Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Omaha Corporation 0.00% -3.5% -3.2% Trinity Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Boston Omaha Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.5 and 7.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Trinity Merger Corp. are 592.8 and 592.8 respectively. Trinity Merger Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Boston Omaha Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Boston Omaha Corporation and Trinity Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 75.7% and 20.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 16.78% of Boston Omaha Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boston Omaha Corporation -6.37% -6.99% -13.21% -15.84% 4.81% -9.62% Trinity Merger Corp. 0.47% 0.94% 3.98% 5.42% 0% 3.68%

For the past year Boston Omaha Corporation had bearish trend while Trinity Merger Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Trinity Merger Corp. beats Boston Omaha Corporation.