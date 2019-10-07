Reviewing Boston Omaha Corporation (BOMN)’s and SG Blocks Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX)’s results

Both Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) and SG Blocks Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Omaha Corporation 20 0.00 9.75M -0.51 0.00 SG Blocks Inc. 1 0.00 5.56M -1.08 0.00

In table 1 we can see Boston Omaha Corporation and SG Blocks Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Boston Omaha Corporation and SG Blocks Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Omaha Corporation 47,888,015.72% -3.5% -3.2% SG Blocks Inc. 1,024,884,792.63% -56.6% -39%

Liquidity

7.5 and 7.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Boston Omaha Corporation. Its rival SG Blocks Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 1 respectively. Boston Omaha Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than SG Blocks Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 75.7% of Boston Omaha Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 7.7% of SG Blocks Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 16.78% of Boston Omaha Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 10.9% of SG Blocks Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boston Omaha Corporation -6.37% -6.99% -13.21% -15.84% 4.81% -9.62% SG Blocks Inc. 7.02% 18.67% -29.92% -70.33% -83.36% -67.1%

For the past year Boston Omaha Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than SG Blocks Inc.

Summary

Boston Omaha Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors SG Blocks Inc.

SG Blocks, Inc. provides code engineered cargo shipping containers primarily in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction. It also provides engineering and project management services related to the use of modified containers in construction. The company serves architects, builders, and owners. SG Blocks, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.