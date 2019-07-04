Reviewing Boston Omaha Corporation (BOMN)’s and Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS)’s results

As Conglomerates companies, Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) and Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Omaha Corporation 25 20.11 N/A -0.47 0.00 Pinterest Inc. 27 18.03 N/A -0.12 0.00

In table 1 we can see Boston Omaha Corporation and Pinterest Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Boston Omaha Corporation and Pinterest Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Omaha Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Pinterest Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Boston Omaha Corporation are 7.5 and 7.5. Competitively, Pinterest Inc. has 8.2 and 8.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Pinterest Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Boston Omaha Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Boston Omaha Corporation and Pinterest Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Omaha Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Pinterest Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

Competitively Pinterest Inc. has an average price target of $23, with potential downside of -16.27%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 75.2% of Boston Omaha Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Pinterest Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Boston Omaha Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 16.78%. Comparatively, 0.1% are Pinterest Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boston Omaha Corporation -6.92% 0.24% 4.3% -7.89% 0.12% 6.84% Pinterest Inc. -2.98% 0% 0% 0% 0% 17.34%

For the past year Boston Omaha Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Pinterest Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Pinterest Inc. beats Boston Omaha Corporation.