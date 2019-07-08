Reviewing Boston Omaha Corporation (BOMN)’s and Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC)’s results

This is a contrast between Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) and Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Omaha Corporation 25 20.28 N/A -0.47 0.00 Leo Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 98.37

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Boston Omaha Corporation and Leo Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Boston Omaha Corporation and Leo Holdings Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Omaha Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Leo Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Boston Omaha Corporation and Leo Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 75.2% and 55.82% respectively. About 16.78% of Boston Omaha Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 24.55% of Leo Holdings Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boston Omaha Corporation -6.92% 0.24% 4.3% -7.89% 0.12% 6.84% Leo Holdings Corp. -0.58% -1.35% 5.03% 0% 0% 5.46%

For the past year Boston Omaha Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Leo Holdings Corp.

Summary

Boston Omaha Corporation beats Leo Holdings Corp. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Leo Holdings Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.