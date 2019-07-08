Reviewing Boston Omaha Corporation (BOMN)’s and Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC)’s results

This is a contrast between Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) and Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|25
|20.28
|N/A
|-0.47
|0.00
|Leo Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.10
|98.37
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Boston Omaha Corporation and Leo Holdings Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Boston Omaha Corporation and Leo Holdings Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Leo Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Boston Omaha Corporation and Leo Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 75.2% and 55.82% respectively. About 16.78% of Boston Omaha Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 24.55% of Leo Holdings Corp. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|-6.92%
|0.24%
|4.3%
|-7.89%
|0.12%
|6.84%
|Leo Holdings Corp.
|-0.58%
|-1.35%
|5.03%
|0%
|0%
|5.46%
For the past year Boston Omaha Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Leo Holdings Corp.
Summary
Boston Omaha Corporation beats Leo Holdings Corp. on 4 of the 6 factors.
Leo Holdings Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
