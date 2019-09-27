Reviewing Boston Omaha Corporation (BOMN)’s and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLM)’s results

Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLM) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Omaha Corporation 20 0.00 9.75M -0.51 0.00 KBL Merger Corp. IV 10 0.00 N/A 0.08 131.50

Table 1 highlights Boston Omaha Corporation and KBL Merger Corp. IV’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Boston Omaha Corporation and KBL Merger Corp. IV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Omaha Corporation 47,630,679.04% -3.5% -3.2% KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Boston Omaha Corporation and KBL Merger Corp. IV has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 75.7% and 87.09%. About 16.78% of Boston Omaha Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 33.36% of KBL Merger Corp. IV’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boston Omaha Corporation -6.37% -6.99% -13.21% -15.84% 4.81% -9.62% KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.57% 0.96% 3.14% 5.84% 0% 3.14%

For the past year Boston Omaha Corporation had bearish trend while KBL Merger Corp. IV had bullish trend.

Summary

KBL Merger Corp. IV beats Boston Omaha Corporation on 5 of the 9 factors.