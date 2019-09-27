Reviewing Boston Omaha Corporation (BOMN)’s and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLM)’s results

Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLM) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|20
|0.00
|9.75M
|-0.51
|0.00
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.08
|131.50
Table 1 highlights Boston Omaha Corporation and KBL Merger Corp. IV’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Boston Omaha Corporation and KBL Merger Corp. IV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|47,630,679.04%
|-3.5%
|-3.2%
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Boston Omaha Corporation and KBL Merger Corp. IV has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 75.7% and 87.09%. About 16.78% of Boston Omaha Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 33.36% of KBL Merger Corp. IV’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|-6.37%
|-6.99%
|-13.21%
|-15.84%
|4.81%
|-9.62%
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|0.57%
|0.96%
|3.14%
|5.84%
|0%
|3.14%
For the past year Boston Omaha Corporation had bearish trend while KBL Merger Corp. IV had bullish trend.
Summary
KBL Merger Corp. IV beats Boston Omaha Corporation on 5 of the 9 factors.
