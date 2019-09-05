Reviewing Boston Omaha Corporation (BOMN)’s and Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSUU)’s results

Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) and Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSUU) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Omaha Corporation 24 14.16 N/A -0.51 0.00 Insurance Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Boston Omaha Corporation and Insurance Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Omaha Corporation 0.00% -3.5% -3.2% Insurance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 75.7% of Boston Omaha Corporation shares and 15.53% of Insurance Acquisition Corp. shares. About 16.78% of Boston Omaha Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.77% of Insurance Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boston Omaha Corporation -6.37% -6.99% -13.21% -15.84% 4.81% -9.62% Insurance Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 1.85% 0% 0% 0% 2.77%

For the past year Boston Omaha Corporation has -9.62% weaker performance while Insurance Acquisition Corp. has 2.77% stronger performance.

Summary

Insurance Acquisition Corp. beats Boston Omaha Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.