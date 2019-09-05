Reviewing Boston Omaha Corporation (BOMN)’s and Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSUU)’s results

Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) and Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSUU) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|24
|14.16
|N/A
|-0.51
|0.00
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Boston Omaha Corporation and Insurance Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|0.00%
|-3.5%
|-3.2%
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 75.7% of Boston Omaha Corporation shares and 15.53% of Insurance Acquisition Corp. shares. About 16.78% of Boston Omaha Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.77% of Insurance Acquisition Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|-6.37%
|-6.99%
|-13.21%
|-15.84%
|4.81%
|-9.62%
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|-0.19%
|1.85%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.77%
For the past year Boston Omaha Corporation has -9.62% weaker performance while Insurance Acquisition Corp. has 2.77% stronger performance.
Summary
Insurance Acquisition Corp. beats Boston Omaha Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.
