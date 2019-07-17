Reviewing Boston Omaha Corporation (BOMN)’s and HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCHU)’s results

Since Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) and HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCHU) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Omaha Corporation 25 19.89 N/A -0.47 0.00 HL Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Boston Omaha Corporation and HL Acquisition Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Omaha Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% HL Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 75.2% of Boston Omaha Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 26.5% of HL Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 16.78% are Boston Omaha Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 21.91% of HL Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boston Omaha Corporation -6.92% 0.24% 4.3% -7.89% 0.12% 6.84% HL Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 1.65% 2.04% 0% 0% 1.26%

For the past year Boston Omaha Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than HL Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Boston Omaha Corporation beats HL Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 5 factors.