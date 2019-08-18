Reviewing Boston Omaha Corporation (BOMN)’s and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC)’s results

Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Omaha Corporation 24 14.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 320.32

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Boston Omaha Corporation and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Omaha Corporation 0.00% -3.5% -3.2% FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 75.7% of Boston Omaha Corporation shares and 0% of FinTech Acquisition Corp. III shares. 16.78% are Boston Omaha Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boston Omaha Corporation -6.37% -6.99% -13.21% -15.84% 4.81% -9.62% FinTech Acquisition Corp. III -0.2% 0.76% 2.37% 0% 0% 3.01%

For the past year Boston Omaha Corporation has -9.62% weaker performance while FinTech Acquisition Corp. III has 3.01% stronger performance.

Summary

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III beats Boston Omaha Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.