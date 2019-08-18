Reviewing Boston Omaha Corporation (BOMN)’s and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC)’s results

Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|24
|14.00
|N/A
|-0.51
|0.00
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.03
|320.32
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Boston Omaha Corporation and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|0.00%
|-3.5%
|-3.2%
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 75.7% of Boston Omaha Corporation shares and 0% of FinTech Acquisition Corp. III shares. 16.78% are Boston Omaha Corporation’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|-6.37%
|-6.99%
|-13.21%
|-15.84%
|4.81%
|-9.62%
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|-0.2%
|0.76%
|2.37%
|0%
|0%
|3.01%
For the past year Boston Omaha Corporation has -9.62% weaker performance while FinTech Acquisition Corp. III has 3.01% stronger performance.
Summary
FinTech Acquisition Corp. III beats Boston Omaha Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.
