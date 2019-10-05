Reviewing Boston Omaha Corporation (BOMN)’s and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTXU)’s results

Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTXU), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Omaha Corporation 20 0.00 9.75M -0.51 0.00 EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Boston Omaha Corporation and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Omaha Corporation 47,888,015.72% -3.5% -3.2% EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Boston Omaha Corporation is 7.5 while its Current Ratio is 7.5. Meanwhile, EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Boston Omaha Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 75.7% of Boston Omaha Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 51.8% of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 16.78% of Boston Omaha Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boston Omaha Corporation -6.37% -6.99% -13.21% -15.84% 4.81% -9.62% EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.59% 0.69% 3.01% 0% 0% 2.9%

For the past year Boston Omaha Corporation had bearish trend while EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. focuses on the merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on education, training, and education technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.