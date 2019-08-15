Reviewing Boston Omaha Corporation (BOMN)’s and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFAU)’s results

Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFAU) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|24
|13.96
|N/A
|-0.51
|0.00
|CF Finance Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.03
|315.45
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Boston Omaha Corporation and CF Finance Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|0.00%
|-3.5%
|-3.2%
|CF Finance Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0.9%
|0.8%
Liquidity
7.5 and 7.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Boston Omaha Corporation. Its rival CF Finance Acquisition Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Boston Omaha Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than CF Finance Acquisition Corp.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Boston Omaha Corporation and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 75.7% and 44.5%. Insiders owned 16.78% of Boston Omaha Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.08% of CF Finance Acquisition Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|-6.37%
|-6.99%
|-13.21%
|-15.84%
|4.81%
|-9.62%
|CF Finance Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|0.81%
|2.66%
|0%
|0%
|4.1%
For the past year Boston Omaha Corporation has -9.62% weaker performance while CF Finance Acquisition Corp. has 4.1% stronger performance.
Summary
CF Finance Acquisition Corp. beats Boston Omaha Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.
