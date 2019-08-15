Reviewing Boston Omaha Corporation (BOMN)’s and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFAU)’s results

Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFAU) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Omaha Corporation 24 13.96 N/A -0.51 0.00 CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 315.45

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Boston Omaha Corporation and CF Finance Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Omaha Corporation 0.00% -3.5% -3.2% CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0.9% 0.8%

Liquidity

7.5 and 7.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Boston Omaha Corporation. Its rival CF Finance Acquisition Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Boston Omaha Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than CF Finance Acquisition Corp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Boston Omaha Corporation and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 75.7% and 44.5%. Insiders owned 16.78% of Boston Omaha Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.08% of CF Finance Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boston Omaha Corporation -6.37% -6.99% -13.21% -15.84% 4.81% -9.62% CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.81% 2.66% 0% 0% 4.1%

For the past year Boston Omaha Corporation has -9.62% weaker performance while CF Finance Acquisition Corp. has 4.1% stronger performance.

Summary

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. beats Boston Omaha Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.