Reviewing Boston Omaha Corporation (BOMN)’s and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYA)’s results

We are comparing Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYA) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|23
|13.95
|N/A
|-0.51
|0.00
|ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Boston Omaha Corporation and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Boston Omaha Corporation and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|0.00%
|-3.5%
|-3.2%
|ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 75.7% of Boston Omaha Corporation shares and 31.64% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. shares. Boston Omaha Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 16.78%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|-6.37%
|-6.99%
|-13.21%
|-15.84%
|4.81%
|-9.62%
|ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
|2.6%
|2.4%
|4.38%
|0%
|0%
|4.59%
For the past year Boston Omaha Corporation has -9.62% weaker performance while ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. has 4.59% stronger performance.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. beats Boston Omaha Corporation.
