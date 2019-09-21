Reviewing Boston Omaha Corporation (BOMN)’s and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYA)’s results

We are comparing Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYA) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Omaha Corporation 23 13.95 N/A -0.51 0.00 ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Boston Omaha Corporation and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Boston Omaha Corporation and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Omaha Corporation 0.00% -3.5% -3.2% ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 75.7% of Boston Omaha Corporation shares and 31.64% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. shares. Boston Omaha Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 16.78%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boston Omaha Corporation -6.37% -6.99% -13.21% -15.84% 4.81% -9.62% ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 2.6% 2.4% 4.38% 0% 0% 4.59%

For the past year Boston Omaha Corporation has -9.62% weaker performance while ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. has 4.59% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. beats Boston Omaha Corporation.