Reviewing Boston Omaha Corporation (BOMN)’s and Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA)’s results

Both Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) and Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|25
|20.16
|N/A
|-0.47
|0.00
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Boston Omaha Corporation and Andina Acquisition Corp. III.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Boston Omaha Corporation and Andina Acquisition Corp. III are owned by institutional investors at 75.2% and 64.05% respectively. Insiders held roughly 16.78% of Boston Omaha Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 22.19% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|-6.92%
|0.24%
|4.3%
|-7.89%
|0.12%
|6.84%
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|0.2%
|0.86%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.24%
For the past year Boston Omaha Corporation has stronger performance than Andina Acquisition Corp. III
Summary
Boston Omaha Corporation beats on 4 of the 5 factors Andina Acquisition Corp. III.
