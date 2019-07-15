Reviewing Boston Omaha Corporation (BOMN)’s and Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA)’s results

Both Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) and Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Omaha Corporation 25 20.16 N/A -0.47 0.00 Andina Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Boston Omaha Corporation and Andina Acquisition Corp. III.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Omaha Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Boston Omaha Corporation and Andina Acquisition Corp. III are owned by institutional investors at 75.2% and 64.05% respectively. Insiders held roughly 16.78% of Boston Omaha Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 22.19% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boston Omaha Corporation -6.92% 0.24% 4.3% -7.89% 0.12% 6.84% Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.2% 0.86% 0% 0% 0% 1.24%

For the past year Boston Omaha Corporation has stronger performance than Andina Acquisition Corp. III

Summary

Boston Omaha Corporation beats on 4 of the 5 factors Andina Acquisition Corp. III.