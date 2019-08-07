Reviewing Boston Omaha Corporation (BOMN)’s and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM)’s results

This is a contrast between Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|24
|17.58
|N/A
|-0.51
|0.00
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Boston Omaha Corporation and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 has Boston Omaha Corporation and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|0.00%
|-3.5%
|-3.2%
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Boston Omaha Corporation and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 75.7% and 0% respectively. 16.78% are Boston Omaha Corporation’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|-6.37%
|-6.99%
|-13.21%
|-15.84%
|4.81%
|-9.62%
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. beats Boston Omaha Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.
