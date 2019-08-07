Reviewing Boston Omaha Corporation (BOMN)’s and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM)’s results

This is a contrast between Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Omaha Corporation 24 17.58 N/A -0.51 0.00 Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Boston Omaha Corporation and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has Boston Omaha Corporation and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Omaha Corporation 0.00% -3.5% -3.2% Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Boston Omaha Corporation and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 75.7% and 0% respectively. 16.78% are Boston Omaha Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boston Omaha Corporation -6.37% -6.99% -13.21% -15.84% 4.81% -9.62% Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. beats Boston Omaha Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.