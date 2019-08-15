Reviewing Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS)’s and Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET)’s results

We are comparing Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) and Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Borqs Technologies Inc. 4 0.32 N/A 0.03 80.65 Xunlei Limited 3 0.92 N/A -0.83 0.00

Demonstrates Borqs Technologies Inc. and Xunlei Limited earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borqs Technologies Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 0.6% Xunlei Limited 0.00% -15.4% -11.7%

Risk & Volatility

Borqs Technologies Inc. has a beta of 1.51 and its 51.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Xunlei Limited has a 1.84 beta and it is 84.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Borqs Technologies Inc. are 1.4 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor Xunlei Limited’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Xunlei Limited can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Borqs Technologies Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Borqs Technologies Inc. and Xunlei Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 34% and 13%. 35.38% are Borqs Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.39% of Xunlei Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Borqs Technologies Inc. -16.66% -21.39% -45.05% 18.48% -68.15% -21.88% Xunlei Limited -6.69% -13.57% -37.01% -34.8% -78.82% -34.41%

For the past year Borqs Technologies Inc. has stronger performance than Xunlei Limited

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Borqs Technologies Inc. beats Xunlei Limited.

Borqs Technologies, Inc., through BORQS Beijing Ltd., engages in the development of software services and products for Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in China, India, the United States, and internationally. The company develops wireless smart connected devices and cloud solutions; and provides a range of 2G/3G/4G voice and data services for general consumer usage and Internet-of-things devices, as well as telecom services, such as voice conferencing. It offers its Android platform software products for mobile chipset manufacturers, mobile device OEMs, and mobile operators, as well as mobile connected device solutions for use in enterprise and consumer applications. The company is based in Beijing, China. Borqs Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Borqs Hong Kong Limited.

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The companyÂ’s platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator. The company also provides Mobile Xunlei, a mobile application that allows users to search, download, and consume digital media content on their mobile devices; Xunlei Media Player, which supports online and offline play of digital media content, as well as simultaneous play of digital media content while it is being transmitted by Xunlei Accelerator; online games, including Web games and MMOGs through its gaming platform; online advertising services; and other Internet value-added services. As of December 2016, its platform had approximately 152 million monthly unique visitors. The company was formerly known as Giganology Limited and changed its name to Xunlei Limited in January 2011. Xunlei Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.