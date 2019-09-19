Reviewing Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS)’s and StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)’s results

As Application Software companies, Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) and StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Borqs Technologies Inc. 3 0.31 N/A 0.03 80.65 StoneCo Ltd. 32 0.00 N/A 0.63 55.75

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Borqs Technologies Inc. and StoneCo Ltd. StoneCo Ltd. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Borqs Technologies Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Borqs Technologies Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Borqs Technologies Inc. and StoneCo Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borqs Technologies Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 0.6% StoneCo Ltd. 0.00% 15.5% 4.3%

Liquidity

Borqs Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor StoneCo Ltd. are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. StoneCo Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Borqs Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Borqs Technologies Inc. and StoneCo Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Borqs Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 StoneCo Ltd. 1 1 3 2.60

StoneCo Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $31.8 average target price and a -17.14% potential downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Borqs Technologies Inc. and StoneCo Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 34% and 77% respectively. 35.38% are Borqs Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 26.68% of StoneCo Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Borqs Technologies Inc. -16.66% -21.39% -45.05% 18.48% -68.15% -21.88% StoneCo Ltd. 5.1% 21.23% 29.67% 63.14% 0% 89.86%

For the past year Borqs Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while StoneCo Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

StoneCo Ltd. beats Borqs Technologies Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Borqs Technologies, Inc., through BORQS Beijing Ltd., engages in the development of software services and products for Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in China, India, the United States, and internationally. The company develops wireless smart connected devices and cloud solutions; and provides a range of 2G/3G/4G voice and data services for general consumer usage and Internet-of-things devices, as well as telecom services, such as voice conferencing. It offers its Android platform software products for mobile chipset manufacturers, mobile device OEMs, and mobile operators, as well as mobile connected device solutions for use in enterprise and consumer applications. The company is based in Beijing, China. Borqs Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Borqs Hong Kong Limited.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions that empower merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors. As of June 30, 2018, the company served approximately 200,000 clients, which included digital, and brick-and-mortar merchants, primarily small-and-medium-sized businesses; and 95 integrated partners, such as global payment service providers, digital marketplaces, and integrated software vendors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.