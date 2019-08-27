Reviewing Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS)’s and Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) and Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Borqs Technologies Inc. 4 0.32 N/A 0.03 80.65 Paylocity Holding Corporation 95 12.60 N/A 0.76 134.86

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Borqs Technologies Inc. and Paylocity Holding Corporation. Paylocity Holding Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Borqs Technologies Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Borqs Technologies Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Paylocity Holding Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Borqs Technologies Inc. and Paylocity Holding Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borqs Technologies Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 0.6% Paylocity Holding Corporation 0.00% 17.1% 2.5%

Risk and Volatility

Borqs Technologies Inc. is 51.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.51. Competitively, Paylocity Holding Corporation’s beta is 1.7 which is 70.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Borqs Technologies Inc. is 1.2 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, Paylocity Holding Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Borqs Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Paylocity Holding Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Borqs Technologies Inc. and Paylocity Holding Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Borqs Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Paylocity Holding Corporation 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively the average target price of Paylocity Holding Corporation is $115, which is potential 3.59% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Borqs Technologies Inc. and Paylocity Holding Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 34% and 66.6%. About 35.38% of Borqs Technologies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 32.7% of Paylocity Holding Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Borqs Technologies Inc. -16.66% -21.39% -45.05% 18.48% -68.15% -21.88% Paylocity Holding Corporation -3.21% 5.23% 7.41% 48.11% 76.47% 69.56%

For the past year Borqs Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while Paylocity Holding Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Paylocity Holding Corporation beats on 11 of the 11 factors Borqs Technologies Inc.

Borqs Technologies, Inc., through BORQS Beijing Ltd., engages in the development of software services and products for Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in China, India, the United States, and internationally. The company develops wireless smart connected devices and cloud solutions; and provides a range of 2G/3G/4G voice and data services for general consumer usage and Internet-of-things devices, as well as telecom services, such as voice conferencing. It offers its Android platform software products for mobile chipset manufacturers, mobile device OEMs, and mobile operators, as well as mobile connected device solutions for use in enterprise and consumer applications. The company is based in Beijing, China. Borqs Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Borqs Hong Kong Limited.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. It offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management and HR compliance and reporting; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process. The company also provides Paylocity Web Benefits and Paylocity Enterprise Benefits, which are benefit management solutions that integrate with insurance carrier systems to provide automated administrative processes and allow users to choose benefit elections and make life event changes online, summarize benefit elections, and perform other benefit-related tasks, as well as enable premium reconciliation, management of voluntary benefits, and reporting. Paylocity Holding Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Arlington Heights, Illinois.