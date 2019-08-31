Reviewing Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS)’s and Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC)’s results

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) and Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Borqs Technologies Inc. 3 0.32 N/A 0.03 80.65 Elastic N.V. 85 19.93 N/A -1.45 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Borqs Technologies Inc. and Elastic N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Borqs Technologies Inc. and Elastic N.V.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borqs Technologies Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 0.6% Elastic N.V. 0.00% -62.7% -26%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Borqs Technologies Inc. is 1.2 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, Elastic N.V. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Elastic N.V. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Borqs Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Borqs Technologies Inc. and Elastic N.V. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Borqs Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Elastic N.V. 0 4 5 2.56

Meanwhile, Elastic N.V.’s consensus price target is $105.56, while its potential upside is 20.10%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Borqs Technologies Inc. and Elastic N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 34% and 61.5% respectively. Borqs Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders are 35.38%. On the other hand, insiders held about 12.2% of Elastic N.V.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Borqs Technologies Inc. -16.66% -21.39% -45.05% 18.48% -68.15% -21.88% Elastic N.V. -0.35% 31% 16.35% 17.45% 0% 38.26%

For the past year Borqs Technologies Inc. has -21.88% weaker performance while Elastic N.V. has 38.26% stronger performance.

Summary

Elastic N.V. beats Borqs Technologies Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Borqs Technologies, Inc., through BORQS Beijing Ltd., engages in the development of software services and products for Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in China, India, the United States, and internationally. The company develops wireless smart connected devices and cloud solutions; and provides a range of 2G/3G/4G voice and data services for general consumer usage and Internet-of-things devices, as well as telecom services, such as voice conferencing. It offers its Android platform software products for mobile chipset manufacturers, mobile device OEMs, and mobile operators, as well as mobile connected device solutions for use in enterprise and consumer applications. The company is based in Beijing, China. Borqs Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Borqs Hong Kong Limited.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization. Its Elastic Stack comprises products, such as Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems. The company also offers software solutions on the Elastic Stack that address cases, including app search, site search, enterprise search, logging, metrics, application performance monitoring, business analytics, and security analytics. Its products are used by individual developers and organizations of a range of industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.