Reviewing Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS)’s and Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX)’s results

Both Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) and Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Borqs Technologies Inc. 4 0.39 N/A 0.03 80.65 Box Inc. 19 3.61 N/A -0.95 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borqs Technologies Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 0.6% Box Inc. 0.00% -439.4% -21%

Risk & Volatility

Borqs Technologies Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 51.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.51 beta. Competitively, Box Inc.’s beta is 1.35 which is 35.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Borqs Technologies Inc. is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.2. The Current Ratio of rival Box Inc. is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. Borqs Technologies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Box Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Borqs Technologies Inc. and Box Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Borqs Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Box Inc. 0 1 6 2.86

On the other hand, Box Inc.’s potential upside is 57.66% and its consensus price target is $24.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 34% of Borqs Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 67.6% of Box Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 35.38% are Borqs Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Box Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Borqs Technologies Inc. -16.66% -21.39% -45.05% 18.48% -68.15% -21.88% Box Inc. -1.49% -5.54% -18.2% -18.8% -30.45% -2.01%

For the past year Box Inc. has weaker performance than Borqs Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Borqs Technologies Inc. beats Box Inc.

Borqs Technologies, Inc., through BORQS Beijing Ltd., engages in the development of software services and products for Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in China, India, the United States, and internationally. The company develops wireless smart connected devices and cloud solutions; and provides a range of 2G/3G/4G voice and data services for general consumer usage and Internet-of-things devices, as well as telecom services, such as voice conferencing. It offers its Android platform software products for mobile chipset manufacturers, mobile device OEMs, and mobile operators, as well as mobile connected device solutions for use in enterprise and consumer applications. The company is based in Beijing, China. Borqs Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Borqs Hong Kong Limited.

Box, Inc. provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage their enterprise content from anywhere. The companyÂ’s platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features. Box, Inc. offers its solution in 22 languages. It serves healthcare and life sciences, financial services, legal services, media and entertainment, retail, education, energy, and government industries primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as Box.net, Inc. and changed its name to Box, Inc. in November 2011. Box, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.