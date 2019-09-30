Reviewing Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS)’s and Aware Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE)’s results

Both Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) and Aware Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Borqs Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 17.30M 0.03 80.65 Aware Inc. 3 0.00 14.14M 0.09 31.44

Table 1 demonstrates Borqs Technologies Inc. and Aware Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Aware Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Borqs Technologies Inc. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Borqs Technologies Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Aware Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) and Aware Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borqs Technologies Inc. 887,862,458.30% 1.6% 0.6% Aware Inc. 486,395,376.84% 3.2% 3%

Risk and Volatility

Borqs Technologies Inc. has a 1.51 beta, while its volatility is 51.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Aware Inc.’s beta is -0.23 which is 123.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.4 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Borqs Technologies Inc. Its rival Aware Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 14.7 and 14.7 respectively. Aware Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Borqs Technologies Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 34% of Borqs Technologies Inc. shares and 32.3% of Aware Inc. shares. Insiders held 35.38% of Borqs Technologies Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.6% of Aware Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Borqs Technologies Inc. -16.66% -21.39% -45.05% 18.48% -68.15% -21.88% Aware Inc. -9.87% -14.76% -14.76% -21.55% -29.25% -21.61%

For the past year Aware Inc. has weaker performance than Borqs Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Aware Inc. beats Borqs Technologies Inc.

Borqs Technologies, Inc., through BORQS Beijing Ltd., engages in the development of software services and products for Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in China, India, the United States, and internationally. The company develops wireless smart connected devices and cloud solutions; and provides a range of 2G/3G/4G voice and data services for general consumer usage and Internet-of-things devices, as well as telecom services, such as voice conferencing. It offers its Android platform software products for mobile chipset manufacturers, mobile device OEMs, and mobile operators, as well as mobile connected device solutions for use in enterprise and consumer applications. The company is based in Beijing, China. Borqs Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Borqs Hong Kong Limited.

Aware, Inc. provides software and services for the biometrics industry worldwide. The companyÂ’s software products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems to identify or authenticate people. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric services platform, search and match products, software development kits, and application products for fingerprint, facial, and iris modalities that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometrics images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text-based identity data. The company also provides imaging software products for medical images, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as offers software maintenance services. In addition, it offers software engineering services comprising project planning and management; system design; software design, development, customization, configuration, and testing; and software integration and installation. The company sells its biometrics software products and services through systems integrators, OEMs, and directly to end user customers. Aware, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.