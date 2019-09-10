Reviewing Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS)’s and Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)’s results

Since Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) and Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Borqs Technologies Inc. 3 0.35 N/A 0.03 80.65 Arco Platform Limited 39 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00

Table 1 highlights Borqs Technologies Inc. and Arco Platform Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borqs Technologies Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 0.6% Arco Platform Limited 0.00% -10.3% -8.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Borqs Technologies Inc. are 1.4 and 1.2. Competitively, Arco Platform Limited has 11.9 and 11.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Arco Platform Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Borqs Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Borqs Technologies Inc. and Arco Platform Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Borqs Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arco Platform Limited 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Arco Platform Limited’s consensus target price is $52, while its potential upside is 19.90%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 34% of Borqs Technologies Inc. shares and 0% of Arco Platform Limited shares. Insiders held 35.38% of Borqs Technologies Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.44% of Arco Platform Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Borqs Technologies Inc. -16.66% -21.39% -45.05% 18.48% -68.15% -21.88% Arco Platform Limited -1.91% 0.5% 40.17% 75.16% 0% 99.55%

For the past year Borqs Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while Arco Platform Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

Borqs Technologies Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Arco Platform Limited.

Borqs Technologies, Inc., through BORQS Beijing Ltd., engages in the development of software services and products for Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in China, India, the United States, and internationally. The company develops wireless smart connected devices and cloud solutions; and provides a range of 2G/3G/4G voice and data services for general consumer usage and Internet-of-things devices, as well as telecom services, such as voice conferencing. It offers its Android platform software products for mobile chipset manufacturers, mobile device OEMs, and mobile operators, as well as mobile connected device solutions for use in enterprise and consumer applications. The company is based in Beijing, China. Borqs Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Borqs Hong Kong Limited.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform. As of March 31, 2018, it had a network consisted of 1,140 partner schools and 405,814 enrolled students. The company's activities also comprise editing, publishing, advertising, and sale of educational content for private schools. It serves students, teachers, administrators, and parents. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.