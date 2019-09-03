Reviewing BorgWarner Inc. (BWA)’s and Its Competitors results

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) is a company in the Auto Parts industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.2% of BorgWarner Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.02% of all Auto Parts’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of BorgWarner Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.53% of all Auto Parts companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have BorgWarner Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BorgWarner Inc. 0.00% 18.10% 7.60% Industry Average 91.51% 42.08% 9.32%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting BorgWarner Inc. and its competitors’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio BorgWarner Inc. N/A 39 9.97 Industry Average 215.38M 235.36M 16.35

BorgWarner Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower P/E ratio BorgWarner Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for BorgWarner Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BorgWarner Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Industry Average 1.00 1.92 1.63 2.49

$44.25 is the consensus target price of BorgWarner Inc., with a potential upside of 38.11%. The potential upside of the peers is 47.56%. The research analysts’ belief based on the data given earlier is that BorgWarner Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of BorgWarner Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BorgWarner Inc. -11.02% -9.89% -7.92% -6.62% -17.03% 8.81% Industry Average 5.39% 14.55% 40.20% 50.39% 47.24% 56.42%

For the past year BorgWarner Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

BorgWarner Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, BorgWarner Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.86 and has 1.22 Quick Ratio. BorgWarner Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BorgWarner Inc.

Risk & Volatility

BorgWarner Inc. has a beta of 1.81 and its 81.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, BorgWarner Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.46 which is 46.21% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

BorgWarner Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors BorgWarner Inc.’s peers beat BorgWarner Inc.

BorgWarner Inc. provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, HY-VO front-wheel drive transmission chains, and four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles. It also provides emissions systems, including electric air pumps and exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) modules, EGR coolers, EGR tubes, and EGR valves; thermal systems products comprising viscous fan drives, polymer fans, and coolant pumps; and glow plugs, diesel cold start systems, and other gasoline ignition technologies. The Drivetrain segment develops and manufactures friction and mechanical products, including dual and friction clutch modules, friction and steel plates, transmission bands, torque converter clutches, one-way clutches, and torsional vibration dampers. This segment also offers control products comprising electro-hydraulic solenoids, transmission solenoid modules, and dual clutch control modules; torque management products, such as rear-wheel drive/all-wheel drive (AWD) transfer case systems, front wheel drive-AWD coupling systems, and cross-axle coupling systems; and starter motors, alternators, and hybrid electric motors. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers of light vehicles consisting of passenger cars, sport-utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks; commercial vehicles, such as medium-duty and heavy duty trucks, and buses; and off-highway vehicles, including agricultural and construction machinery, and marine applications, as well as to tier one vehicle systems suppliers and the aftermarket for light, commercial, and off-highway vehicles. BorgWarner Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan.