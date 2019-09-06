Reviewing Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT)’s and Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)’s results

We are contrasting Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) and Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Apparel Stores companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boot Barn Holdings Inc. 31 1.14 N/A 1.35 23.13 Urban Outfitters Inc. 26 0.59 N/A 2.66 8.95

Table 1 demonstrates Boot Barn Holdings Inc. and Urban Outfitters Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Urban Outfitters Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Boot Barn Holdings Inc. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Boot Barn Holdings Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Boot Barn Holdings Inc. and Urban Outfitters Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boot Barn Holdings Inc. 0.00% 15.9% 6.2% Urban Outfitters Inc. 0.00% 19.8% 11.8%

Risk & Volatility

Boot Barn Holdings Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 133.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.33 beta. Competitively, Urban Outfitters Inc.’s 24.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.76 beta.

Liquidity

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Boot Barn Holdings Inc. and Urban Outfitters Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Boot Barn Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Urban Outfitters Inc. 0 4 3 2.43

The consensus price target of Boot Barn Holdings Inc. is $41, with potential upside of 27.97%. Competitively Urban Outfitters Inc. has an average price target of $28.25, with potential upside of 18.40%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Boot Barn Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Urban Outfitters Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. and Urban Outfitters Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 80.1%. About 0.7% of Boot Barn Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Urban Outfitters Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boot Barn Holdings Inc. -5.47% -12.74% 7.49% 34.06% 34% 83.73% Urban Outfitters Inc. 3.3% 4.48% -19.83% -26.12% -45.82% -28.28%

For the past year Boot Barn Holdings Inc. has 83.73% stronger performance while Urban Outfitters Inc. has -28.28% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Boot Barn Holdings Inc. beats Urban Outfitters Inc.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc., a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The companyÂ’s specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, ladies, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing. The company also provides gifts and home merchandise. As of June 6, 2017, it operated approximately 219 stores in 31 states. The company also sells its products through e-commerce Websites, including bootbarn.com, sheplers.com, and countryoutfitter.com. The company was formerly known as WW Top Investment Corporation and changed its name to Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. in June 2014. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Irvine, California.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The company retails womenÂ’s and menÂ’s fashion apparel, intimates, footwear, beauty and accessories, home goods, activewear, and electronics for young adults aged 18 to 28 under the Urban Outfitters brand; and assortment, including womenÂ’s casual apparel and accessories, intimates, shoes, beauty, home furnishings, and various gifts and decorative items for women aged 28 to 45 under the Anthropologie brand. It also offers a collection of heirloom quality wedding gowns, bridesmaid frocks, party dresses, assorted jewelry, headpieces, footwear, lingerie, and decorations under the Bhldn brand; and lifestyle home and garden products, antiques, live plants, flowers, wellness products, and accessories under the Terrain brand, as well as operates food and beverage restaurant services. In addition, the company operates Free People retail stores that provide merchandise mix of casual womenÂ’s apparel, intimates, shoes, accessories, activewear, beauty and wellness products, home products, and gifts for women aged 25 to 30. It serves its customers directly through retail stores, Websites, mobile applications, catalogs, and customer contact centers. As of August 15, 2017, the company operated 245 Urban Outfitters stores; 225 Anthropologie Group stores comprising Anthropologie, Bhldn, and Terrain brands in the United States, Canada, and Europe, as well as 130 Free People stores in the United States and Canada; and 12 food and beverage restaurants. It also engages in the wholesale business under the Free People brand that designs, develops, and markets young womenÂ’s contemporary casual apparel and shoes to approximately 1,900 specialty stores and select department stores worldwide. The company was founded in 1970 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.