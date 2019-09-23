Reviewing Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT)’s and The Children’s Place Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)’s results

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) and The Children’s Place Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) compete against each other in the Apparel Stores sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boot Barn Holdings Inc. 31 1.28 N/A 1.35 23.13 The Children’s Place Inc. 95 0.64 N/A 4.48 21.81

Demonstrates Boot Barn Holdings Inc. and The Children’s Place Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. The Children’s Place Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Boot Barn Holdings Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Boot Barn Holdings Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of The Children’s Place Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Boot Barn Holdings Inc. and The Children’s Place Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boot Barn Holdings Inc. 0.00% 15.9% 6.2% The Children’s Place Inc. 0.00% 23.4% 8%

Risk & Volatility

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. is 133.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.33. The Children’s Place Inc.’s 18.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.82 beta.

Liquidity

1.8 and 0.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Boot Barn Holdings Inc. Its rival The Children’s Place Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.8 and 0.2 respectively. Boot Barn Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than The Children’s Place Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. and The Children’s Place Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Boot Barn Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 The Children’s Place Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Boot Barn Holdings Inc.’s upside potential is 13.67% at a $41 average target price. Meanwhile, The Children’s Place Inc.’s average target price is $107.67, while its potential upside is 39.54%. The information presented earlier suggests that The Children’s Place Inc. looks more robust than Boot Barn Holdings Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Boot Barn Holdings Inc. and The Children’s Place Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 95% respectively. Boot Barn Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.5% of The Children’s Place Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boot Barn Holdings Inc. -5.47% -12.74% 7.49% 34.06% 34% 83.73% The Children’s Place Inc. 3.18% 2.19% -13.6% -0.54% -19.15% 8.41%

For the past year Boot Barn Holdings Inc. was more bullish than The Children’s Place Inc.

Summary

The Children’s Place Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Boot Barn Holdings Inc.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc., a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The companyÂ’s specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, ladies, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing. The company also provides gifts and home merchandise. As of June 6, 2017, it operated approximately 219 stores in 31 states. The company also sells its products through e-commerce Websites, including bootbarn.com, sheplers.com, and countryoutfitter.com. The company was formerly known as WW Top Investment Corporation and changed its name to Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. in June 2014. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Irvine, California.

The ChildrenÂ’s Place, Inc. operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The ChildrenÂ’s Place U.S. and The ChildrenÂ’s Place International. It sells apparel, accessories, footwear, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names. As of July 29, 2017, the company operated 1,026 stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico; and 161 international points of distribution operated by its 7 franchise partners in 19 countries. It also sells its products through childrensplace.com, an online store. The company was formerly known as The ChildrenÂ’s Place Retail Stores, Inc. and changed its name to The ChildrenÂ’s Place, Inc. in June 2014. The ChildrenÂ’s Place, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Secaucus, New Jersey.