Reviewing Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT)’s and Stage Stores Inc. (NYSE:SSI)’s results

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) and Stage Stores Inc. (NYSE:SSI), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Apparel Stores. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boot Barn Holdings Inc. 31 1.26 N/A 1.35 23.13 Stage Stores Inc. 1 0.02 N/A -3.66 0.00

Table 1 highlights Boot Barn Holdings Inc. and Stage Stores Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Boot Barn Holdings Inc. and Stage Stores Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boot Barn Holdings Inc. 0.00% 15.9% 6.2% Stage Stores Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -11.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.33 beta indicates that Boot Barn Holdings Inc. is 133.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Stage Stores Inc.’s 17.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.17 beta.

Liquidity

Boot Barn Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.8 and 0.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Stage Stores Inc. are 2 and 0.2 respectively. Stage Stores Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Boot Barn Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. and Stage Stores Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Boot Barn Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Stage Stores Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Boot Barn Holdings Inc.’s upside potential is 16.91% at a $41 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. and Stage Stores Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 45.2%. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of Boot Barn Holdings Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 13.4% of Stage Stores Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boot Barn Holdings Inc. -5.47% -12.74% 7.49% 34.06% 34% 83.73% Stage Stores Inc. 0% -6.89% -31.13% -18.52% -65.89% -1.35%

For the past year Boot Barn Holdings Inc. has 83.73% stronger performance while Stage Stores Inc. has -1.35% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Boot Barn Holdings Inc. beats Stage Stores Inc.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc., a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The companyÂ’s specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, ladies, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing. The company also provides gifts and home merchandise. As of June 6, 2017, it operated approximately 219 stores in 31 states. The company also sells its products through e-commerce Websites, including bootbarn.com, sheplers.com, and countryoutfitter.com. The company was formerly known as WW Top Investment Corporation and changed its name to Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. in June 2014. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Irvine, California.

Stage Stores, Inc. operates specialty department stores primarily in small and mid-sized towns and communities in the United States. Its merchandise portfolio comprises moderately priced brand name and private label apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home goods. The company also offers merchandise direct-to-consumer through its e-commerce Website and send program. As of September 27, 2017, it operated 792 specialty department stores in 42 states under the BEALLS, GOODY'S, PALAIS ROYAL, PEEBLES, and STAGE names; 58 GORDMANS off-price stores; and stage.com, an e-commerce Website. The company was founded in 1988 and is based in Houston, Texas.