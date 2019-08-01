Reviewing Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT)’s and Its Rivals results

As Apparel Stores company, Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0% of Boot Barn Holdings Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.54% of all Apparel Stores’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Boot Barn Holdings Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.31% of all Apparel Stores companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Boot Barn Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boot Barn Holdings Inc. 0.00% 15.90% 6.20% Industry Average 2.01% 20.35% 8.08%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Boot Barn Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Boot Barn Holdings Inc. N/A 29 23.13 Industry Average 113.30M 5.65B 21.68

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently higher P/E ratio Boot Barn Holdings Inc. is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Boot Barn Holdings Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Boot Barn Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.50 3.20 2.75 2.39

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. presently has a consensus price target of $36, suggesting a potential downside of -0.77%. The potential upside of the peers is 72.55%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Boot Barn Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boot Barn Holdings Inc. -5.47% -12.74% 7.49% 34.06% 34% 83.73% Industry Average 3.25% 9.25% 8.42% 21.99% 21.56% 22.00%

For the past year Boot Barn Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.2. Competitively, Boot Barn Holdings Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.43 and has 0.57 Quick Ratio. Boot Barn Holdings Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Boot Barn Holdings Inc.’s peers.

Volatility & Risk

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. has a beta of 2.33 and its 133.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Boot Barn Holdings Inc.’s peers have beta of 0.88 which is 11.57% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. beats Boot Barn Holdings Inc.’s peers on 4 of the 6 factors.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc., a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The companyÂ’s specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, ladies, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing. The company also provides gifts and home merchandise. As of June 6, 2017, it operated approximately 219 stores in 31 states. The company also sells its products through e-commerce Websites, including bootbarn.com, sheplers.com, and countryoutfitter.com. The company was formerly known as WW Top Investment Corporation and changed its name to Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. in June 2014. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Irvine, California.