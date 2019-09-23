Reviewing Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)’s and SPAR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP)’s results

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) and SPAR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) are two firms in the Business Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Booking Holdings Inc. 1,847 5.79 N/A 86.45 21.82 SPAR Group Inc. 1 0.09 N/A -0.05 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Booking Holdings Inc. and SPAR Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Booking Holdings Inc. and SPAR Group Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Booking Holdings Inc. 0.00% 46% 17.5% SPAR Group Inc. 0.00% -6.2% -1.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.15 beta means Booking Holdings Inc.’s volatility is 15.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, SPAR Group Inc. has a 0.58 beta which is 42.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Booking Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, SPAR Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Booking Holdings Inc. and SPAR Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Booking Holdings Inc. 0 3 5 2.63 SPAR Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Booking Holdings Inc. has a consensus price target of $2105, and a 4.76% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97.3% of Booking Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.1% of SPAR Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Booking Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, 57.4% are SPAR Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Booking Holdings Inc. -1.7% -0.62% 3.12% 3.73% -7.06% 9.53% SPAR Group Inc. 1.65% 7.63% 5.55% 26.58% -42.18% 36.55%

For the past year Booking Holdings Inc. was less bullish than SPAR Group Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Booking Holdings Inc. beats SPAR Group Inc.

Booking Holdings Inc. provides online travel and related services in the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates Booking.com, which provides online accommodation reservation services; offers hotel, rental car, and airline ticket reservation services, as well as vacation packages and cruises under the priceline.com brand through its Name Your Own Price and Express Deals travel services; and operates KAYAK, a meta-search service allowing consumers to easily search and compare travel itineraries and prices, including airline ticket, accommodation, and rental car reservation information. The company also operates agoda.com, which provides online accommodation reservation services; Rentalcars.com that offers rental car reservation services; and OpenTable that offers restaurant reservation and information services to consumers and restaurant reservation management, as well as customer acquisition services to restaurants. As of December 31, 2017, it operated in approximately 220 countries and territories. The company was formerly known as The Priceline Group Inc. and changed its name to Booking Holdings Inc. in February 2018. Booking Holdings Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

SPAR Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The companyÂ’s syndicated services include product reordering and replenishment; ensuring its products for distribution; adding new products; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clientsÂ’ products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. Its dedicated services consist of syndicated services, as well as new store set-up, store remodel, and fixture installation services for a specific retailer or manufacturer. In addition, the companyÂ’s project services comprise specific in-store services initiated by retailers and manufacturers, such as new store openings, new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, focused product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstration and sampling, as well as performs kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new store sets and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementation, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements. Further, it assembles furniture, grills, and various other products in stores, homes, and offices; and offers in-store event staffing, retail compliance and price audit, mystery shopping, and data collection services. The company serves mass merchandisers; drug, grocery, office supply, dollar, toy or specialty, and home improvement stores; and other retail outlets, including discount and electronic stores, in-home and in-office, etc. SPAR Group, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.