Reviewing Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)’s and R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD)’s results

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) and R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) compete against each other in the Business Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Booking Holdings Inc. 1,805 5.90 N/A 86.45 20.70 R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company 4 0.02 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) and R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Booking Holdings Inc. 0.00% 46% 17.5% R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company 0.00% 4% -0.3%

Volatility and Risk

Booking Holdings Inc. is 5.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.05. R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company’s 1.63 beta is the reason why it is 63.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Booking Holdings Inc. is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Booking Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Booking Holdings Inc. and R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Booking Holdings Inc. 0 4 4 2.50 R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Booking Holdings Inc. is $2011.25, with potential upside of 2.26%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 99% of Booking Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 87.8% of R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are Booking Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% are R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Booking Holdings Inc. 2.16% -3.08% -6.8% -7.65% -13.64% 3.89% R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company -14.2% -32.73% -49.92% -52.64% -54.74% -25.25%

For the past year Booking Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company had bearish trend.

Summary

Booking Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company.

Booking Holdings Inc. provides online travel and related services in the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates Booking.com, which provides online accommodation reservation services; offers hotel, rental car, and airline ticket reservation services, as well as vacation packages and cruises under the priceline.com brand through its Name Your Own Price and Express Deals travel services; and operates KAYAK, a meta-search service allowing consumers to easily search and compare travel itineraries and prices, including airline ticket, accommodation, and rental car reservation information. The company also operates agoda.com, which provides online accommodation reservation services; Rentalcars.com that offers rental car reservation services; and OpenTable that offers restaurant reservation and information services to consumers and restaurant reservation management, as well as customer acquisition services to restaurants. As of December 31, 2017, it operated in approximately 220 countries and territories. The company was formerly known as The Priceline Group Inc. and changed its name to Booking Holdings Inc. in February 2018. Booking Holdings Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company enables organizations to communicate by creating, managing, delivering, and optimizing their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Variable Print, Strategic Services, and International segments. The companyÂ’s primary product and service offerings include magazines, catalogs, retail inserts, books, directories, direct mail, packaging, forms, labels, manuals, statement printing, commercial and digital print, logistics services and digital and creative solutions. It also offers outsourcing capabilities, including product configuration, customized kitting, and order fulfillment for technology, medical device, and other companies. The company has operations in Europe, Asia, and North America. R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company was founded in 1864 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.