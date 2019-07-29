Reviewing Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)’s and MAXIMUS Inc. (NYSE:MMS)’s results

Since Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) and MAXIMUS Inc. (NYSE:MMS) are part of the Business Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Booking Holdings Inc. 1,808 5.90 N/A 86.45 20.70 MAXIMUS Inc. 72 1.86 N/A 3.65 19.53

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Booking Holdings Inc. and MAXIMUS Inc. MAXIMUS Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Booking Holdings Inc. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Booking Holdings Inc. is presently more expensive than MAXIMUS Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Booking Holdings Inc. 0.00% 46% 17.5% MAXIMUS Inc. 0.00% 20.3% 14.4%

Risk & Volatility

Booking Holdings Inc.’s 1.05 beta indicates that its volatility is 5.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. From a competition point of view, MAXIMUS Inc. has a 0.95 beta which is 5.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Booking Holdings Inc. is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival MAXIMUS Inc. is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.3. MAXIMUS Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Booking Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Booking Holdings Inc. and MAXIMUS Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Booking Holdings Inc. 0 4 4 2.50 MAXIMUS Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Booking Holdings Inc.’s upside potential is 2.26% at a $2011.25 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Booking Holdings Inc. and MAXIMUS Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 99% and 97.9%. Booking Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, 0.7% are MAXIMUS Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Booking Holdings Inc. 2.16% -3.08% -6.8% -7.65% -13.64% 3.89% MAXIMUS Inc. -1.49% 0.65% 1.26% 6.01% 16.17% 9.49%

For the past year Booking Holdings Inc. was less bullish than MAXIMUS Inc.

Summary

Booking Holdings Inc. beats on 10 of the 11 factors MAXIMUS Inc.

Booking Holdings Inc. provides online travel and related services in the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates Booking.com, which provides online accommodation reservation services; offers hotel, rental car, and airline ticket reservation services, as well as vacation packages and cruises under the priceline.com brand through its Name Your Own Price and Express Deals travel services; and operates KAYAK, a meta-search service allowing consumers to easily search and compare travel itineraries and prices, including airline ticket, accommodation, and rental car reservation information. The company also operates agoda.com, which provides online accommodation reservation services; Rentalcars.com that offers rental car reservation services; and OpenTable that offers restaurant reservation and information services to consumers and restaurant reservation management, as well as customer acquisition services to restaurants. As of December 31, 2017, it operated in approximately 220 countries and territories. The company was formerly known as The Priceline Group Inc. and changed its name to Booking Holdings Inc. in February 2018. Booking Holdings Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

MAXIMUS, Inc. provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and Saudi Arabia. The companyÂ’s Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments, as well as related consulting services for state, provincial, and national government programs comprising Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, the Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, the Health Assessment Advisory Service, and Fit for Work Service. Its services include health insurance exchange customer contact center operations and support; health insurance program eligibility and enrollment; beneficiary outreach and education; application assistance and independent health plan enrollment counseling; premium payment processing and administration; health plan oversight; eHealth solutions with the Medigent product suite; independent disability, long-term sick, and health assessments; occupational health clinical assessments; and specialized program consulting services. The companyÂ’s U.S. Federal Services segment offers services, including centralized customer contact centers and support services; documents and records management; and case management, citizen engagement, and consumer education; independent medical reviews and worker's compensation benefit appeals; health benefit appeals; eligibility appeals; modernization of systems and IT infrastructure; infrastructure operations and support; software development, operations, and management; and data analytics. Its Human Services segment provides national, state, and local human services agencies with various BPS and related consulting services for welfare-to-work, child support, higher education, and K-12 special education programs; and management tools and professional consulting, program consulting, and tax credit and employer services. MAXIMUS, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.