Reviewing Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)’s and CBIZ Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)’s results

We are contrasting Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) and CBIZ Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Booking Holdings Inc. 1,851 5.75 N/A 86.45 21.82 CBIZ Inc. 21 1.41 N/A 1.13 20.74

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Booking Holdings Inc. and CBIZ Inc. CBIZ Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Booking Holdings Inc. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Booking Holdings Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than CBIZ Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Booking Holdings Inc. 0.00% 46% 17.5% CBIZ Inc. 0.00% 10.5% 5.1%

Risk & Volatility

Booking Holdings Inc.’s 1.15 beta indicates that its volatility is 15.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, CBIZ Inc.’s beta is 0.35 which is 65.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Booking Holdings Inc. is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival CBIZ Inc. is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. CBIZ Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Booking Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Booking Holdings Inc. and CBIZ Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Booking Holdings Inc. 0 3 5 2.63 CBIZ Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Booking Holdings Inc. is $2105, with potential upside of 5.59%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Booking Holdings Inc. and CBIZ Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97.3% and 90.3%. 0.3% are Booking Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.6% of CBIZ Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Booking Holdings Inc. -1.7% -0.62% 3.12% 3.73% -7.06% 9.53% CBIZ Inc. 6.76% 17.56% 17.85% 19.54% 6.23% 18.63%

For the past year Booking Holdings Inc. was less bullish than CBIZ Inc.

Summary

Booking Holdings Inc. beats CBIZ Inc. on 10 of the 11 factors.

Booking Holdings Inc. provides online travel and related services in the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates Booking.com, which provides online accommodation reservation services; offers hotel, rental car, and airline ticket reservation services, as well as vacation packages and cruises under the priceline.com brand through its Name Your Own Price and Express Deals travel services; and operates KAYAK, a meta-search service allowing consumers to easily search and compare travel itineraries and prices, including airline ticket, accommodation, and rental car reservation information. The company also operates agoda.com, which provides online accommodation reservation services; Rentalcars.com that offers rental car reservation services; and OpenTable that offers restaurant reservation and information services to consumers and restaurant reservation management, as well as customer acquisition services to restaurants. As of December 31, 2017, it operated in approximately 220 countries and territories. The company was formerly known as The Priceline Group Inc. and changed its name to Booking Holdings Inc. in February 2018. Booking Holdings Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

CBIZ, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides professional business services, products, and solutions in the United States and Canada. It offers its services through three practice groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services practice group provides accounting and tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, litigation support, risk and advisory, real estate consulting, and internal audit outsourcing services. The Benefits and Insurance Services practice group offers health benefits consulting, employee benefits consulting and brokerage, property and casualty brokerage, retirement plan advisory, payroll, human capital advisory, actuarial, life insurance, and other services. The National Practices practice group provides managed networking and hardware, and health care consulting services. The company primarily serves small and midsized businesses, as well as individuals, governmental entities, and not-for-profit enterprises. CBIZ, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.