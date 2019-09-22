Reviewing Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)’s and Cass Information Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)’s results

We are comparing Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) and Cass Information Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Booking Holdings Inc. 1,846 5.86 N/A 86.45 21.82 Cass Information Systems Inc. 49 5.15 N/A 2.04 24.99

Table 1 demonstrates Booking Holdings Inc. and Cass Information Systems Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Cass Information Systems Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Booking Holdings Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Booking Holdings Inc. is presently more affordable than Cass Information Systems Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Booking Holdings Inc. and Cass Information Systems Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Booking Holdings Inc. 0.00% 46% 17.5% Cass Information Systems Inc. 0.00% 13.2% 1.8%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.15 shows that Booking Holdings Inc. is 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Cass Information Systems Inc.’s 39.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.61 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Booking Holdings Inc. and Cass Information Systems Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Booking Holdings Inc. 0 3 5 2.63 Cass Information Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Booking Holdings Inc. is $2105, with potential upside of 3.61%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Booking Holdings Inc. and Cass Information Systems Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 97.3% and 55.4%. 0.3% are Booking Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2% of Cass Information Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Booking Holdings Inc. -1.7% -0.62% 3.12% 3.73% -7.06% 9.53% Cass Information Systems Inc. 3.86% 7.02% 4.58% -0.47% -8.87% -3.8%

For the past year Booking Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Cass Information Systems Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Booking Holdings Inc. beats on 10 of the 11 factors Cass Information Systems Inc.

Booking Holdings Inc. provides online travel and related services in the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates Booking.com, which provides online accommodation reservation services; offers hotel, rental car, and airline ticket reservation services, as well as vacation packages and cruises under the priceline.com brand through its Name Your Own Price and Express Deals travel services; and operates KAYAK, a meta-search service allowing consumers to easily search and compare travel itineraries and prices, including airline ticket, accommodation, and rental car reservation information. The company also operates agoda.com, which provides online accommodation reservation services; Rentalcars.com that offers rental car reservation services; and OpenTable that offers restaurant reservation and information services to consumers and restaurant reservation management, as well as customer acquisition services to restaurants. As of December 31, 2017, it operated in approximately 220 countries and territories. The company was formerly known as The Priceline Group Inc. and changed its name to Booking Holdings Inc. in February 2018. Booking Holdings Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Cass Information Systems, Inc. provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The companyÂ’s services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information. It also processes and pays energy invoices, including electricity, gas, waste, and other facility related expenses; and provides telecommunications expense management solutions comprising bill processing, audit, and payment services for telephone, data line, wireless, and communication equipment expenses. In addition, the company, through its banking subsidiary, Cass Commercial Bank, provides a range of commercial banking services, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial and commercial real estate loans; and other cash management services to privately owned businesses, and churches and church-related ministries. It operates through its banking facility near downtown St. Louis, Missouri; operating branch in the Bridgeton, Missouri; and additional leased facilities in Fenton, Missouri, Santa Ana, California, and Colorado Springs, Colorado. The company was formerly known as Cass Commercial Corporation and changed its name to Cass Information Systems, Inc. in January 2001. Cass Information Systems, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.