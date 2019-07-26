Reviewing Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)’s and Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM)’s results

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) and Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) compete against each other in the Business Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Booking Holdings Inc. 1,805 5.90 N/A 86.45 20.70 Cardtronics plc 31 1.00 N/A 0.22 154.89

In table 1 we can see Booking Holdings Inc. and Cardtronics plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Cardtronics plc seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Booking Holdings Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Booking Holdings Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Cardtronics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Booking Holdings Inc. and Cardtronics plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Booking Holdings Inc. 0.00% 46% 17.5% Cardtronics plc 0.00% 2.8% 0.6%

Risk and Volatility

Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1.05 beta, while its volatility is 5.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Cardtronics plc has beta of 1.35 which is 35.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Booking Holdings Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor Cardtronics plc’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Booking Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cardtronics plc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Booking Holdings Inc. and Cardtronics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Booking Holdings Inc. 0 4 4 2.50 Cardtronics plc 0 0 2 3.00

Booking Holdings Inc.’s upside potential is 2.26% at a $2011.25 average price target. Cardtronics plc on the other hand boasts of a $39 average price target and a 35.70% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Cardtronics plc seems more appealing than Booking Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99% of Booking Holdings Inc. shares and 0% of Cardtronics plc shares. Insiders owned 0.3% of Booking Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are Cardtronics plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Booking Holdings Inc. 2.16% -3.08% -6.8% -7.65% -13.64% 3.89% Cardtronics plc -3% -1.81% 20.44% -5.05% 16.23% 31.65%

For the past year Booking Holdings Inc. was less bullish than Cardtronics plc.

Summary

Booking Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Cardtronics plc.

Booking Holdings Inc. provides online travel and related services in the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates Booking.com, which provides online accommodation reservation services; offers hotel, rental car, and airline ticket reservation services, as well as vacation packages and cruises under the priceline.com brand through its Name Your Own Price and Express Deals travel services; and operates KAYAK, a meta-search service allowing consumers to easily search and compare travel itineraries and prices, including airline ticket, accommodation, and rental car reservation information. The company also operates agoda.com, which provides online accommodation reservation services; Rentalcars.com that offers rental car reservation services; and OpenTable that offers restaurant reservation and information services to consumers and restaurant reservation management, as well as customer acquisition services to restaurants. As of December 31, 2017, it operated in approximately 220 countries and territories. The company was formerly known as The Priceline Group Inc. and changed its name to Booking Holdings Inc. in February 2018. Booking Holdings Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and bank account balance inquiries, as well as other automated consumer financial services, including bill payments, check cashing, remote deposit capture, and money transfer services. It also provides managed services solutions, such as monitoring, maintenance, cash management, communications, and customer service; and owns and operates electronic funds transfer transaction processing platforms that provide transaction processing services to other ATMs under managed services arrangements. In addition, the company owns and operates Allpoint network, a surcharge-free ATM network, which offers surcharge-free ATM access to participating banks, credit unions, and stored-value debit card issuers. As of February 9, 2017, it provided services to approximately 225,000 ATMs in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.