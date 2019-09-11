Reviewing Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)’s and Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS)’s results

As Business Services businesses, Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) and Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Booking Holdings Inc. 1,831 5.82 N/A 86.45 21.82 Alliance Data Systems Corporation 152 0.82 N/A 16.08 9.76

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Alliance Data Systems Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Booking Holdings Inc. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Booking Holdings Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Alliance Data Systems Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Booking Holdings Inc. 0.00% 46% 17.5% Alliance Data Systems Corporation 0.00% 42.9% 3.3%

Volatility and Risk

Booking Holdings Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.15 beta. Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s 64.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.64 beta.

Liquidity

Booking Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, Alliance Data Systems Corporation which has a 2.6 Current Ratio and a 2.5 Quick Ratio. Alliance Data Systems Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Booking Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Booking Holdings Inc. and Alliance Data Systems Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Booking Holdings Inc. 0 4 5 2.56 Alliance Data Systems Corporation 0 3 2 2.40

$2076.67 is Booking Holdings Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 2.87%. Competitively the consensus target price of Alliance Data Systems Corporation is $163.8, which is potential 23.83% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Alliance Data Systems Corporation seems more appealing than Booking Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97.3% of Booking Holdings Inc. shares and 93.7% of Alliance Data Systems Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Booking Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Alliance Data Systems Corporation has 3.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Booking Holdings Inc. -1.7% -0.62% 3.12% 3.73% -7.06% 9.53% Alliance Data Systems Corporation -0.27% 9.92% 0.22% -12.61% -30.28% 4.56%

For the past year Booking Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Alliance Data Systems Corporation

Summary

Booking Holdings Inc. beats on 11 of the 12 factors Alliance Data Systems Corporation.

Booking Holdings Inc. provides online travel and related services in the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates Booking.com, which provides online accommodation reservation services; offers hotel, rental car, and airline ticket reservation services, as well as vacation packages and cruises under the priceline.com brand through its Name Your Own Price and Express Deals travel services; and operates KAYAK, a meta-search service allowing consumers to easily search and compare travel itineraries and prices, including airline ticket, accommodation, and rental car reservation information. The company also operates agoda.com, which provides online accommodation reservation services; Rentalcars.com that offers rental car reservation services; and OpenTable that offers restaurant reservation and information services to consumers and restaurant reservation management, as well as customer acquisition services to restaurants. As of December 31, 2017, it operated in approximately 220 countries and territories. The company was formerly known as The Priceline Group Inc. and changed its name to Booking Holdings Inc. in February 2018. Booking Holdings Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States and internationally. It facilitates and manages interactions between its clients and their customers through consumer marketing channels, including in-store, online, email, social media, mobile, direct mail, and telephone. The companyÂ’s LoyaltyOne segment owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program and BrandLoyalty program that are coalition and short-term loyalty programs. This segment also offers loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions. The companyÂ’s Epsilon segment provides direct marketing solutions that leverage transactional data to help clients acquire and build relationships with their customers. Its services include strategic consulting, customer database technologies, omnichannel marketing, loyalty management, proprietary data, predictive modeling, permission-based email marketing, personalized digital marketing, and direct and digital agency services. This segmentÂ’s marketing services comprise agency, marketing technology, data, strategy and insights, traditional and digital marketing, and affiliate marketing services. The companyÂ’s Card Services segment offers credit card processing, billing and payment processing, customer care, and collections services for private label retailers, as well as private label and co-brand retail credit card, and loan receivables financing, such as securitization of the credit card receivables that it underwrites from its private label and co-brand retail credit card programs. This segment also designs and implements strategies that help its clients in acquiring, retaining, and managing repeat customers. The company serves financial services, specialty retail, grocery and drugstore chains, petroleum retail, automotive, hospitality and travel, telecommunications, insurance, and healthcare markets. Alliance Data Systems Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.