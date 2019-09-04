Reviewing Bonso Electronics International Inc. (BNSO)’s and Its Competitors results

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) is a company in the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.8% of Bonso Electronics International Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.41% of all Scientific & Technical Instruments’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 53.5% of Bonso Electronics International Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.48% of all Scientific & Technical Instruments companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Bonso Electronics International Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bonso Electronics International Inc. 0.00% -4.80% -3.40% Industry Average 6.76% 12.58% 7.38%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Bonso Electronics International Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Bonso Electronics International Inc. N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 73.71M 1.09B 45.70

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Bonso Electronics International Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bonso Electronics International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.13 1.50 2.66

The competitors have a potential upside of 83.89%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Bonso Electronics International Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bonso Electronics International Inc. 4.59% -4.09% -8.32% 21.11% -21.55% 30.75% Industry Average 4.18% 7.41% 12.35% 17.59% 23.82% 28.85%

For the past year Bonso Electronics International Inc. has stronger performance than Bonso Electronics International Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

Bonso Electronics International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.3. Competitively, Bonso Electronics International Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 3.50 and has 2.53 Quick Ratio. Bonso Electronics International Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bonso Electronics International Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Bonso Electronics International Inc. is 37.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.37. In other hand, Bonso Electronics International Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.17 which is 16.89% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Bonso Electronics International Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Bonso Electronics International Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

Bonso Electronics International Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various electronic scales and weighing instruments, pet electronics products, and other products in Hong Kong and the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Its sensor-based scale products include bathroom, kitchen, office, jewelry, laboratory, postal, and industrial scales that are used in consumer, commercial, and industrial applications. The company also offers electrical pet care products, including a bark control device; manufactures tools and molds for scales and pet electronics products; and sells scrap materials. It serves private label original equipment manufacturers, original brand manufacturers, and original design manufacturers. The company also exports its products to the United States, Germany, Asia, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Africa. In addition, it rents or leases factory facilities and equipment to third parties. The company was formerly known as Golden Virtue Limited and changed its name to Bonso Electronics International, Inc. in September 1988. Bonso Electronics International Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Tsimshatsui, Hong Kong.