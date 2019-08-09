Reviewing Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (BCEI)’s and Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)’s results

Since Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) and Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) are part of the Independent Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 22 1.53 N/A 7.14 3.06 Viper Energy Partners LP 32 14.31 N/A 2.00 16.15

Table 1 highlights Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. and Viper Energy Partners LP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Viper Energy Partners LP seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Viper Energy Partners LP.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 0.00% 18.5% 14.6% Viper Energy Partners LP 0.00% 23.3% 8.6%

Volatility and Risk

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 59.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.59 beta. Viper Energy Partners LP’s 1.34 beta is the reason why it is 34.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.2. The Current Ratio of rival Viper Energy Partners LP is 20.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 20.1. Viper Energy Partners LP is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. and Viper Energy Partners LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Viper Energy Partners LP 0 0 8 3.00

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. has a 60.18% upside potential and an average target price of $35. Viper Energy Partners LP on the other hand boasts of a $41.75 average target price and a 38.20% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. looks more robust than Viper Energy Partners LP as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. shares and 89.4% of Viper Energy Partners LP shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.4% of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Viper Energy Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. -6.36% 4.91% -9.24% -7.35% -42.59% 5.47% Viper Energy Partners LP 8.36% 4.44% 1.48% 4.13% -0.43% 23.89%

For the past year Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. was less bullish than Viper Energy Partners LP.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Viper Energy Partners LP beats Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s oil and liquids-weighted assets are located primarily in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado; and the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in southern Arkansas. It also owns and operates oil-producing assets in the North Park Basin in Colorado; and the McKamie Patton Field in southern Arkansas. As of December 31, 2016, the company had proved reserves of 90.7 MMBoe. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company holds mineral interests covering an area of approximately 30,442 net acres in the Permian Basin, West Texas. As of December 31, 2015, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves consisted of 31,435 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Viper Energy Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Midland, Texas. Viper Energy Partners LP is a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc.