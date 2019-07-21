Reviewing Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (BCEI)’s and Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN)’s results

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) and Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 22 1.53 N/A 8.15 3.02 Southwestern Energy Company 4 0.34 N/A 1.68 2.45

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Southwestern Energy Company has lower revenue and earnings than Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Southwestern Energy Company.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. and Southwestern Energy Company’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Southwestern Energy Company 0.00% 37.8% 14%

Volatility and Risk

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. has a 1.47 beta, while its volatility is 47.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Southwestern Energy Company has beta of 1.18 which is 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, Southwestern Energy Company which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Southwestern Energy Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. and Southwestern Energy Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Southwestern Energy Company 1 2 1 2.25

$35 is Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 65.02%. Meanwhile, Southwestern Energy Company’s consensus target price is $5.33, while its potential upside is 118.44%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Southwestern Energy Company is looking more favorable than Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Insiders owned 1.2% of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Southwestern Energy Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 5.35% 5.85% 4.81% -11.79% -25.94% 19.06% Southwestern Energy Company -0.49% -10.09% 1.23% -28.7% -7.24% 20.23%

For the past year Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Southwestern Energy Company.

Summary

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors Southwestern Energy Company.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s oil and liquids-weighted assets are located primarily in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado; and the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in southern Arkansas. It also owns and operates oil-producing assets in the North Park Basin in Colorado; and the McKamie Patton Field in southern Arkansas. As of December 31, 2016, the company had proved reserves of 90.7 MMBoe. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent natural gas and oil company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream Services. The company focuses on the Marcellus Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 245,805 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; Marcellus, Utica, and Upper Devonian Shales covering approximately 321,563 net acres in Southwest Appalachia; and the Fayetteville Shale, an unconventional gas reservoir covering approximately 918,535 net acres in Arkansas. It also engages in the exploration and production activities in Colorado and Louisiana. In addition, the company is involved in gathering, marketing, and transporting natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. As of December 31, 2016, it had a pipeline of 2,045 miles in Arkansas and 16 miles in Louisiana in its gathering systems. The companyÂ’s estimated proved natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids reserves comprise 5,253 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent (Bcfe); and 77 Bcfe of proved undeveloped reserves. Southwestern Energy Company was founded in 1929 and is based in Spring, Texas.