Reviewing Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (BCEI)’s and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 22 1.49 N/A 7.14 3.06 San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 4 7.41 N/A 0.38 8.61

Table 1 demonstrates Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 0.00% 18.5% 14.6% San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 0.00% 299.5% 230.3%

Volatility and Risk

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. has a beta of 1.59 and its 59.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust on the other hand, has -0.01 beta which makes it 101.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. is $35, with potential upside of 61.51%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 19.1% respectively. Insiders held 1.4% of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. -6.36% 4.91% -9.24% -7.35% -42.59% 5.47% San Juan Basin Royalty Trust -4.09% -13.23% -26.95% -30.51% -45.24% -31.67%

For the past year Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. had bullish trend while San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had bearish trend.

Summary

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. beats San Juan Basin Royalty Trust on 7 of the 11 factors.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s oil and liquids-weighted assets are located primarily in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado; and the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in southern Arkansas. It also owns and operates oil-producing assets in the North Park Basin in Colorado; and the McKamie Patton Field in southern Arkansas. As of December 31, 2016, the company had proved reserves of 90.7 MMBoe. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of BurlingtonÂ’s oil and gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 833.7 net wells. Compass Bank serves as the trustee of the San Juan Basin Royalty Trust. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.