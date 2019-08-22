Reviewing Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (BCEI)’s and Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)’s results

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) and Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 22 1.55 N/A 7.14 3.06 Rattler Midstream LP 19 8.96 N/A 0.58 31.97

Table 1 highlights Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. and Rattler Midstream LP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Rattler Midstream LP has lower revenue and earnings than Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Rattler Midstream LP, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. and Rattler Midstream LP.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 0.00% 18.5% 14.6% Rattler Midstream LP 0.00% 13.7% 12.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor Rattler Midstream LP’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Rattler Midstream LP.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. and Rattler Midstream LP are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Rattler Midstream LP 0 3 6 2.67

$35 is Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 56.18%. Meanwhile, Rattler Midstream LP’s average target price is $22.67, while its potential upside is 24.63%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. is looking more favorable than Rattler Midstream LP.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. shares and 32.6% of Rattler Midstream LP shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.4% of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3% of Rattler Midstream LP’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. -6.36% 4.91% -9.24% -7.35% -42.59% 5.47% Rattler Midstream LP -1.17% -5.89% 0% 0% 0% -3.64%

For the past year Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. had bullish trend while Rattler Midstream LP had bearish trend.

Summary

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. beats Rattler Midstream LP on 10 of the 12 factors.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s oil and liquids-weighted assets are located primarily in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado; and the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in southern Arkansas. It also owns and operates oil-producing assets in the North Park Basin in Colorado; and the McKamie Patton Field in southern Arkansas. As of December 31, 2016, the company had proved reserves of 90.7 MMBoe. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.