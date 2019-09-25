Reviewing Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (BCEI)’s and PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:PNRG)’s results

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) and PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:PNRG), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 22 1.65 N/A 7.14 3.06 PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation 133 1.98 N/A 2.53 47.78

Table 1 highlights Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. and PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 0.00% 18.5% 14.6% PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.59 shows that Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. is 59.00% more volatile than S&P 500. PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation has a 0.43 beta and it is 57.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. and PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s average price target is $26, while its potential upside is 8.83%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 2.6% of PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 1.4% of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 9.9% of PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. -6.36% 4.91% -9.24% -7.35% -42.59% 5.47% PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation -1.11% -11.15% -14.9% 53.35% 168.53% 72.51%

For the past year Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. was less bullish than PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s oil and liquids-weighted assets are located primarily in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado; and the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in southern Arkansas. It also owns and operates oil-producing assets in the North Park Basin in Colorado; and the McKamie Patton Field in southern Arkansas. As of December 31, 2016, the company had proved reserves of 90.7 MMBoe. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

PrimeEnergy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations. The company operates approximately 1,200 active wells and owns non-operating interests in approximately 400 additional wells located in Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Texas, West Virginia, and Wyoming, as well as the Gulf of Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, it had 6,540 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1973 and is based in Houston, Texas.